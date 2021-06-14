The actress and girlfriend of Ricky Montaner, Stefania roitman, uploaded a video to his social networks where he revealed to his more than 2 million followers the number of Sebastian Yatra.

“Good morning from paradise,” wrote the influencer in her story where she looks very happy in a park. In the video, Ricky is seen talking on a cell phone with a close person. “It has direct. I give you the WhatsApp of Yatra and you write to him directly”Said one of Ricardo Montaner’s sons.

After the accidental event, the Colombian singer uploaded a video on his Instagram profile where he was dismayed with the couple. “This seems like a joke, this can’t be serious… Ricky, what’s wrong, Stef ”, expressed the interpreter of “She no longer has a boyfriend.”

In the aforementioned post, Yatra detailed: “Was this on purpose? The Montaners have me j … Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman, what’s next? Third time I have to change my number this year … although I want you to know that I still love you very much and I appreciate all your messages.

Sebastian Yatra

Finally, the Argentine actress did not hesitate to comment on the message and say that she made a mistake. “If you have revenge in mind, let it be against your friend. Mine was a mistake, ”Stefania wrote.

