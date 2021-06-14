It had been announced for some time, but since yesterday evening Bandolero, the new hit by Stefania Orlando, is available on Spotify. With this new single, summer has also arrived for the former gieffina. Soon the song will also have its official video.

The release of Bandolero it had been announced for a while, but it never materialized. Last night instead, Stefania Orlando announced with a story on Instagram that her new single is now available on iTunes come on Spotify.

After the success of Babylon, released last November and still not archived, the former gieffina returns with a new song ready to make her fan even during the summer.

The release of Bandolero

With a simple screenshot of the page Spotify, Stefania Orlando he revealed to his people followers the release of her new single Bandolero.

The song, highly anticipated for many days now, is finally available for listening on the various musical platforms.

For the video clip instead, we will have to wait: as she had recently told herself in hers Instagram stories, Stefania Orlando he wanted to get out Bandolero directly with yours video official, but due to the bad weather of the past few weeks, filming has been postponed and the hit was released only in audio version, ready to give rhythm to the summer of fan of the former gieffina.

Bandolero already climbs the rankings

Not even 24 hours after its release, Bandolero it is already a triumph. This afternoon Stefania Orlando he announced from his own stories that thanks to the ratings of his fan, the song is already in 39th place in the chart iTunes.

The ex-gieffina, very excited, could only thank her “army” with all her heart, which proved to support her with great ardor not only on the small screen, but also in her musical exploits which so far have only received wide acclaim.

Self Bandolero is a constantly growing success, Babylon it’s a hit now well established. Since it launched last November, when Stefania Orlando was still in the house of the Great Brother Vip 5, the showgirl’s previous success is still on the crest of the wave.