While her Bandolero reaches the twentieth position on iTunes, Stefania Orlando is finalizing what to do for her charity auction in which she will raise funds through the sale of some of her clothes worn during Big Brother Vip 5.

It has been in the organizational phase for some time Stefania Orlando a charity sale. The former gieffina in fact, would like to give life to one sale online of some of his clothes worn during the reality show Channel Five aimed at a collection funds to be allocated to a body beneficial.

This morning the showgirl confirmed that the preparations have been completed and that the charity sale will take place shortly, as soon as her commitments related to the launch of Bandolero, his new single.

The sale of Charity

Confirmation came from hers this morning Instagram stories: the charity sale will take place and everything is ready.

Over the past few days Stefania Orlando had announced the organization of one sale online of a selection of his garments worn during the Great Brother Vip 5 whose proceeds would have been destined for abeneficiary associationto.

This morning the confirmation of the showgirl arrived, in addition to the announcement that thebody beneficial chosen by Stefania to which the proceeds of the sale will go.

What will be offered for sale

Just in the past few days Stefania Orlando he had asked his parents for advice followers on which association to benefit from the earnings from the sale; who knows that his choice did not fall on one of the bodies recommended by fan.

Meanwhile, the former gieffina has also shown what will be the garments that will be put on online and among them there are also several symbolic garments of the fifth edition of Gf Vip and innumerable confessionals.

Two pairs of colored tights, a babydoll, a nightdress, a t-shirt with a balloon print, a red sweatshirt and the two unforgettable furs, framed and framed during the hours spent in the garden and in the first evenings when Stefania Orlando it was outside the house.