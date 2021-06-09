State Duma deputy from the faction “Fair Russia” Sergei Mironov called to stop the rise in prices at domestic resorts and “teach people to relax in Russia.” The official stated this in his Telegram-channel.

As noted by Mironov, the coronavirus restrictions provided a “brilliant” opportunity to develop and popularize recreation within the country, however, “the authorities [этой возможностью] did not use it. “

“It all came down to just a rise in prices. Prices at Russian resorts have grown by 50-150 percent, while the infrastructure and services have not changed. Business is allowed to openly rob tourists, ”the party leader was indignant.

The deputy called on Rosturizm, the Federal Antimonopoly Service and the relevant ministries to stop the “uncontrolled” rise in prices at domestic resorts and to stop the “robbery of Russian tourists.” Mironov also stressed that during the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia, hotel prices were controlled.

“For the sake of momentary profit, a strategic goal is missed: to finally engage in the real development of domestic tourism, and to teach people to rest in Russia,” Mironov summed up.

Earlier in June, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science, the former chief sanitary doctor of Russia, Gennady Onishchenko, proposed “demonstratively punishing” Russians vacationing abroad. According to the politician, traveling abroad in the midst of a pandemic is an unacceptable situation. He proposed to introduce administrative responsibility for travel to countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation, calling them “dirty rookeries.”