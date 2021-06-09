For the first time since the fighting in Syrian Aleppo, a state driving school has been opened. Students are taught to drive both cars and trucks.

During the war, militants destroyed the entire building, stole documents and destroyed cars. Now it will take a long time to recover.

Now the driving school is located on the territory of the railway station. The platform is used as an autodrome. And the figures for the subjects were laid out from sleepers, barrels and other equipment.

At the autodrome, students practice the skills of parking, turns, maneuvers. There is no snake here, but there is a slide.

The group consists of 30 students, there are many girls in it. All together we unlearned and came to a single exam. The theory and practice are passed here at the same time, then the total score is summed up. To obtain a driver’s license, you need to complete 60% of all tests.

It is noted that the driving school is trying to teach even what is not spelled out in theory.

In addition, auto instructors are trying to retrain the Syrians from the manner of movement known in Arab countries, when the one who has a bigger car or the horn is louder is right.

At the same time, among the students there are not only beginners, but also experienced drivers who need a driver’s license to work.

“I have a truck and I use it to deliver goods to shops. I used to do it without a license. But now the situation in the country has become better. In particular, order appeared on the roads. Inspectors stop, check documents. You cannot ride without a license, ”said one of the students, Muftah Karim.

On June 3, in Syria, they talked about the restoration of a large pharmaceutical factory, Ibn Al Haytham, on the site of which only ruins could be observed five years ago.