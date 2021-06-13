A cinematic trailer with the game’s graphics engine allowed us to see a first preview of Bethesda’s game.

Finally! Years have passed since the announcement of Starfield, with that famous teaser that generated more questions than answers among fans of Bethesda. But now, on the occasion of the Xbox and Bethesda conference of E3 2021, the two companies have finally published a new Starfield trailer full of expectations, and with two very important details: the launch date of Starfield, and its platforms.

Starfield will be available on November 11, 2022. The 11 of 11, eleven years after the premiere of Skyrim, a sample of the high expectations that Bethesda and Todd Howard have with the game. And it will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem: it will be available only on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as on PC. An adventure that will revolve around space exploration and discovery.

As Todd Howard commented before presenting this trailer, which has been created in the game engine, Starfield is “a whole new universe.” An IP created from scratch that, says the director, it would not have been possible for them to create it in the previous generation of consoles. Now, what will its gameplay consist of? Well, for now, Bethesda and Xbox keep the mystery, so we will have to wait until their first gameplay is shown.

Again, Starfield goes on sale 11/11/2022, and will be bundled with Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service available through one euro for the first three months. If you want to be aware of all the news of this fair, which is being held for the first time in two years, do not hesitate to visit our E3 2021 special with all the dates and times of the conferences.

