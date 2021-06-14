Todd Howard also confirms that it can be played in the first or third person and that it will be “very big.”

Starfield was one of the most anticipated games in the catalog of Bethesda, which has caused even more buzz after Xbox’s purchase of the publisher. It was the game that opened the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 with its first trailer and, as the hours pass, we continue to know new details of this RPG adventure that will arrive in 2022.

Todd Howard, director of the game, has given various interviews to the media, giving new details of the adventure. We have already echoed its setting or features and now the creative has gone further. Take paper and pen that we continue to reel off the new IP of Bethesda.

It has some really cool character systems. We take our own ideas from our originsTodd Howard, Director of StarfieldOne of the most interesting details is that it seems that Starfield will be more RPG than ever. “It is a role playing game a little harder than what we’ve done. It has some really cool character systems – choosing your background, things like that. We go back to some things that we used to do in games a long time ago that we felt really allowed players to express the character they wanted to be. So I think when you see it in action you will recognize it as ours, “says Howard in an interview to Telegraph, who adds “And if you just want to hang out and go watch the sunset and pick flowers, it’s rewarding that way too. Quiet moments feel really good. “

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

Logically, the comparisons are odious and many space opera works come to mind. “This It’s not Star Wars, or Star Trek, is something in itself, and I think that as we show more, hopefully, it will carve out its own niche “, says Howard.” It is based on a scientific reality, but it is still a game, “he also says in relation to the presence of alien races and planets.

Last but not least, Howard points out that it can be played in first or third person, as is often the case in Bethesda games, so this does not change. And in reference to the size of the game, he assures that it is “very big”. Remember that the release date of Starfield is the November 11, 2022. And it will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

More about: Starfield and Bethesda.