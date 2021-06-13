“We ask some very important questions in the game,” Todd Howard states of his story.

It’s here. Finally, after years of mystery, and a paltry teaser with little more than a logo, Starfield has reappeared with a new cinematic trailer and its release date. A) Yes, the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 gives us confirmation that it will be a game Xbox exclusive, available on Xbox Series and PC. And out of it, through an interview with The Telegraph, we get some details about Starfield and his universe.

In statements to the newspaper, the director Todd howard comments that Starfield will be set 300 years in the future, “and Constellation it’s a bit like the last group of space explorers out there, “he explains, about the organization we’ll belong to in the game.” It’s like the union between NASA, Indiana Jones and the League of Extraordinary GentlemenThey are a group of people who are still looking for answers. “

According to Howard, in Starfield “there are a lot of factions, but [Constellation] is the main one that you will be a part of. “In this, the Bethesda creative explains that Starfield will be like Skyrim in structure, just as open as the company’s iconic fantasy RPG. “It’s a bit like Skyrim in terms of structure, where are you going to go or who are you going to be, and then there are different factions that you can join to forge your own path“.

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

While it seems that the story will have an open development, like Skyrim, the narrative will be very important in Starfield. “I can’t tell you which ones, but we ask some very important questions in the game. The kind of questions that people have always asked themselves when they look up at the sky, you know? ‘What’s out there Why are we here? How did we get here? ‘ And we talk about science, about religion. I enjoy thinking about those big questions. I see them in other forms of entertainment, and I think we have a unique opportunity to present them With a game like this, where we may not have all the answers, but I think it’s good to make people think. “

Finally, the aforementioned media asks Todd Howard whether or not Tom Cruise will be in Starfield. This is due to some rumors circulated during the development of the game, which linked the actor to the production. Now, Howard makes it clear that this is not the case, Tom Cruise is not in the game: “Eh… no! (Laughs) Sorry, nowadays, no.” Starfield will arrive in 2022, bundled with Xbox Game Pass, the Microsoft service that offers 3 months for one euro to new subscribers.

More about: Starfield, Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, Xbox and E3 2021.