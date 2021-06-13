Bethesda’s highly anticipated Starfield will launch on 11th November 2022.

Its launch platforms are listed as PC and Xbox Series X / S only. And, of course, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass.

That’s according to a two-minute trailer which has been posted by The Washington Post, an hour ahead of tonight’s Xbox and Bethesda livestream. Presumably we’ll see this officially then.

The in-game footage was listed as from an alpha build of the game, and it doesn’t give much away. We saw an astronaut who is part of something named Constellation, sat in a ship on a dusty planet, with a quiet-looking base and a large robot for company.

“We’ve come to the beginning of humanity’s final journey,” a voiceover mysteriously states. “That’s why we’ve come here, to discover what’s out there.”