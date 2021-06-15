Starfield was finally presented at the E3 conference of Microsoft is Bethesda with a trailer and we discovered that the anticipated title will be an Xbox exclusive.

After the official reveal, various news about the game have emerged and, for example, we now know that Starfield will be more hardcore than previous Bethesda titles.

And as fans look forward to the game coming next year, a video may have revealed the possible Collector’s Edition.

Specifically, on NeoGaf, a user reported a behind-the-scenes video of Starfield that shows us the making of the game. At 1:30 of the video, what appears to be the collector’s edition, with a functioning LCD screen clock, has been spotted.

At the moment we can’t confirm that this will be Starfield’s Collector’s Edition, so we just have to wait for official news from Bethesda.

In the meantime, we remind you that Starfield will arrive on Xbox Series X / S and PC on November 11, 2022.

Source: NeoGaf.