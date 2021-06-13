The videogames they were again protagonists this Sunday of the event Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, within the framework of the second day of E3 2021, the world’s largest conference in the segment, which was held entirely digitally by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its presentation, the American company announced 30 new video games, and 27 of them will be part of your subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, available on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Windows PC consoles.

Among the main announcements expected by the Microsoft console community, the multiplayer of Halo Infinity, the new Forza Horizon 5 of races, set in Mexico, as well as the exclusives developed by Bethesda: Starfield, Stalker 2 and Redfall.

Xbox revealed the multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite during its conference call at E3 2021.

Xbox also celebrated its 20th anniversary in advance of the company at the end of this 2021, as highlighted in his speech by the director of the brand, Phil Spencer, at an event in which news was also announced and multiplayer mode was shown. by Halo Infinite.

Bethesda

In Xbox’s first E3 participation after the purchase of the video game studio Bethesda Softworksannounced that ten more Bethesda video games included will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass video game subscription service Doom Eternal (It will be available on July 29 with optimization at 120fps).

Another novelty has been Fallout 76: Kingdom of SteelAdditional content that will be released on July 7 for players of the Bethesda Fallour 76 shooter, while the Expeditions: The Pitt expansion will arrive in 2022.

Starsfield and Stalker 2

Among the new video games announced at the event Xbox at E3 featured Starfield, a new universe created by Xbox’s own studios, and the company showed its first teaser trailer. The game, developed by the creators of Fallout 4 and Skyrim, has a spatial setting.

In Starfield, the human being faces his last journey, and will arrive exclusively on the next generation Xbox consoles (Series X and S) the November 11, 2022. And, as if that weren’t enough, it will also be available from its launch on GamePass.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl It will arrive on April 28, 2022 exclusively for Xbox.

The event served as a framework for the presentation of the new shooter first-person STALKER 2, with graphics in 4K and ray tracing (tray-tracing).

This game, set in Russia and in which the player faces both human enemies and anomalies, has a radioactive setting. It will arrive on April 28, 2022.

Ages of Empires IV

Xbox has breathed new life into its classic historical strategy saga Age of Empires, and has shown a trailer for its fourth installment, in which included historical figures like Joan of Arc who will participate in the game’s campaign.

Ages of Empires IV Joan of Arc arrives in the saga of strategy games.

He also put a date on his arrival at Age of Empires IV, set in the wars of Europe in medieval times, which will take place on October 28.

Redfall

The study of the creators of Dishonored and Prey, Arkane Studios, within Bethesda, took advantage of the event to showcase a new intellectual property (IP) called Redfall that will arrive exclusively in 2022 to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S consoles and PC.

Redfall The new exclusive for Xbox consoles will arrive in 2022.

The video game introduces the player to Multiplayer battles facing hordes of vampires of different kinds, which put humanity in check.

Forza Horizon 5

For its part, the racing video game Forza received the long-awaited confirmation of a new installment of the saga, set in different landscapes of Mexico, Forza Horizon 5, which will be available on November 9 for the new generation of Xbox Series X and S consoles. .

Its about larger and more varied open world So far in Forza, according to Xbox’s own studies, with a new campaign mode that begins in the jungle and in which the player has to explore Mexico. Xbox showed cooperative mode of the game, as well as a battle royale mode of player versus player.

Forza Horizon 5 The open world car game is now set in Mexico.

Other new modes are the customizable EventLab, in which players can build their own challenges, as well as another variant in which you have to run over piñatas in the streets.

Forza Horizon 5 features elements such as murals by real artists or the active Caldera volcano, between Pueblo and Veracruz, the highest point in the game. For this they were incorporated HDR recordings from real Mexican landscapes to gameplay on Xbox Series X.

The rest of the ads

Warner Bros and Turtle Rock revealed a preview of their video game zombies Back 4 Blood, which will be launched on October 12, and they also presented their new campaign and player versus player modes.

Xbox’s own studies also showed content from the new Contraband video game, which will be multiplayer and open world.

The pirate video game Sea of ​​Thieves has showcased new content from the new season, A Pirate’s Life, coming to the game on June 22 for free. It will be set in the universe of Pirates of the Caribbean, the Disney movies, with appearances such as Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones.

Sea of ​​Thieves Jack Sparrow comes to the pirate video game.

Swedish video game studio DICE showed new content from its new war title Battlefield 2042, with new elements such as weather events and action in the new third-person shooter that will arrive on October 22 of this year on Xbox and PC.

Battlefield 2042 The new multiplayer war game showcased more content at E3 2021.

Actors known as James McAvoy and Willem Dafoe participate in the new video game Twelve minutes, an interactive thriller from Annapurna Games starring a man trapped in a time loop that will arrive on August 19 exclusively for consoles.

A plague Tale: Requiem It will be available from the start on Xbox Games Pass, with features such as 4K and 60fps.

The new announcements continued with that of A plague Tale: Requiem, the second part of the adventure game saga. It will arrive in 2022, and will be available from the beginning on Xbox Games Pass, with features such as 4K and 60fps.

Shredders A new title dedicated to snowboarding. Shredders

Winter sports also participated in the Xbox event at E3, with a new title dedicated to snowboarding, Shredders, which will arrive in December 2021.

Among us The Innersloth studio game now allows games with up to 15 players.

The online game Among us It also played a leading role at the conference and showed the trailer for its next update, which allows games of up to 15 players with three imposters, among other new features already announced.

Microsoft Flight Simulator It will have additional content in collaboration with the Top Gun movie series.

They also announced the arrival of new Microsoft Flight Simulator to your Xbox Series X and S consoles, which will take place on July 27, with additional content in collaboration with the Top Gun film series.

Among the new games shown at the Xbox event are Psychonauts 2, available August 25; Somerville, which will be launched in 2022; the action RPG with a hellish setting Diablo II Resurrected (optimized for 4K and 60fps, coming September 23); Slime Rancher 2; Atomic Heart; Replaced; The Ascent, July 29 and second part of The outer Worlds.

In addition, among the existing games that reach the Xbox Games Pass catalog found Yakuza: Like a Dragon (from this Sunday), Party Animals or the indie Hades (August 13), among the 27 novelties for the catalog this year announced at the event.