Xbox opened his showcase with a new trailer for ‘Starfield‘, the new spatial title created by Bethesda Game Studios, who are also responsible for giving us titles like ‘Fallout 4‘ Y ‘The Elders Scroll 5: Skyrim‘, which will be exclusive to Xbox Y Pc. Will we be facing a new success for the company?

The new trailer showed us an astronaut who appears to be returning from an exploration preparing to start a trip to the stars. While we listen to a monologue in the background about starting the last journey of humanity and the discovery of what is out there.

Starfield. Bethesda’s ‘No Man’s Sky’?

‘Starfield‘was announced during the E3 2018 for Todd howard, executive producer of Bethesda. Back then, you promised us the new intellectual property of Bethesda in 25 years, and showed a short trailer, but we didn’t have much information. Now we have more clues thanks to the new trailer and the official game page.

According to its official site, ‘Starfield‘is a next-generation role-playing game set in space, where you can create your own astronaut to take him to explore the stars. They also indicate that you can enjoy ‘an unprecedented exploration‘. This reminds us a bit of ‘No Man’s Sky’ which presented a similar theme.

Although the trailer has good visual quality, we still do not have much information about its gameplay, but it is still a long time before it reaches the consoles, as the trailer announced its tentative arrival date: November 11, 2022. Of course, this date it could change, especially if we heed the rumors that it has had a somewhat problematic development.

