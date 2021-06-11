Respawn’s action RPG has already exceeded 20 million players since its premiere.

If you have Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4 or Xbox One, surprise: you can now improve the game for free to its versions of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And if you did not already have it, you will find its new generation version available in stores. Without notice, and without creating expectations, Respawn Entertainment has just confirmed the premiere of his action RPG Star Wars in the new generation of consoles. An announcement that would be more surprising, if June 11 was not the date filtered by businesses more than two weeks ago.

But that does not mean that more than one can get excited when introducing the game on their console, and launching into combat like a true Jedi on your PS5 or Xbox Series. The next-gen version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order brings numerous technical enhancements to the adventure. As Respawn mentions, these versions use higher resolution textures and assets, in addition to allowing 4K play with HDR and with the best possible quality.

All with performance at 60 FPS, and with reduced loading timesSo you don’t fear death in this Star Wars action RPG with a “Souls” flavor. If you are one of those users who have the original PS4 / Xbox One game in physical format, and now have a next-generation console without disc player, EA offers an option to request the free upgrade in digital format just by contacting their support service. You can check the complete process on his blog.

Beyond the “surprise” announcement in the afternoon, Respawn Entertainment confirms that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order already exceeds 20 million players since its premiere, among all its versions, subscriptions and platforms. If you never got to play it, or you just wanted to return to this adventure, at 3DJuegos we offer you a complete analysis of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in its previous versions with all the details of the game.

