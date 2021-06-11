Sixteen years after Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith, Ewan McGregor will return in his role as Jedi Master in the Obi-Wan series. The fiction will finally explain what happened to the character after the events that occurred in the third installment and fans could not be more excited.

The plot of the show is still kept secret, but it was revealed that it will tell the unpublished adventures of the beloved Jedi and, simultaneously, the first adventures of Darth Vader played by Hayden Christensen. Without a doubt, an unmissable opportunity for fans of the franchise.

In conversation with Pedro Pascal for Variety, McGregor explained that his passion for Star Wars returned thanks to The Mandalorian. He also spared no praise for the careful use of practical effects that helped create a more authentic atmosphere on set.

“The mandalorian brought me back to the world of Star Wars in a way I didn’t expect. I was amazed at how much I loved him (…) I’m excited because I feel that everything is possible now, ”he explained to the specialized media.

Obi-Wan is ready to conquer Disney Plus. Photo: Disney / Lucasfilm

“It is a universe of possibilities, really. We have the original movies and the nature of them, but I love it, you guys will take it [con The mandalorian] in this different direction, in a slightly different tone although in the same world ”, he concluded.

What is the mandalorian about?

Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, the fiction follows in the footsteps of Mando, a bounty hunter who belongs to the legendary tribe of the Mandalorian, a lone gunman who works in the far reaches of the galaxy where he falls short of the authority of the New Republic.