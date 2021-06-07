Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos announced on June 7 that he will go into space on July 20 with his younger brother Mark. They will fly on the reusable suborbital ship New Shepard of the Blue Origin company, which the billionaire himself founded more than 20 years ago. Izvestia recalled the history of the first space tourists on Earth, found out from the cosmonaut Elena Serova how long it takes to prepare for the flight, and predicted the reciprocal step of the founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk.

Jeff Bezos, Zero Gravity and New Shepard

Jeff Bezos posted the announcement of the upcoming space travel on Instagram.

“Since I was five years old, I have dreamed of flying into space. On July 20, I will embark on this journey with my brother. The greatest adventure with my best friend, ”the businessman wrote on his page on the social network.

The company of the billionaire and his brother will be the third tourist. It will be determined by the results of an online auction, which will end on June 12.

According to Blue Origin, about 6,000 people from 143 countries are currently participating in the auction. The price for a seat in New Shepard has reached $ 2.8 million.

Blue Origin plans to send its passengers to an altitude of over 100 km, where the so-called Karman Line, the conditional border of the atmosphere and space, passes. In the middle of the flight, which will last 11 minutes, the passengers of the six-seater capsule will find themselves in zero gravity for several minutes. The capsule will return to Earth by parachute.

New Shepard has already launched 15 times in automatic mode, rising above the ground to an altitude of over 100 km.

It is noteworthy that on July 5, Bezos will leave the post of CEO of Amazon. He will move to the post of executive chairman of the company’s board of directors in the third quarter of 2021.

The magnificent seven. List of space tourists

So far, only seven space tourists have been in space. They were delivered to the ISS in 2001-2009 on Russian Soyuz spacecraft under contracts with the American company Space Adventures.

Dennis Tito, an American businessman of Italian origin, was the first official space tourist in the usual sense of the word. The entrepreneur paid $ 20 million to relax in orbit, enjoy the views from the window and take photographs of the Earth. In seven days, Tito orbited the planet on the ISS 128 times. The flight took place from April 28 to May 6, 2001. At the time of the trip, the businessman was 60 years old.

Cosmoturist number two was South African businessman Mark Shuttleworth, whose flight to the ISS took place from April 25 to May 5, 2002. American multimillionaire Gregory Olsen became the number three space tourist in history. The businessman flew to the ISS from October 1 to October 11, 2005.

Iranian-American Anoushe Ansari became the first space tourist. She visited the ISS from September 18 to September 29 in 2006. The unearthly vacation cost Shuttleworth, Olsen and Ansari about $ 20 million each.

One of the founders of Microsoft Corporation, an American of Hungarian descent Charles Simonyi, closes the five space vacationers. He managed to visit the ISS twice. The first flight took place from April 7 to April 21, 2007 and cost $ 25 million. The second flight rose in price, including due to inflation, to $ 35 million. The trip took place from March 26 to April 8, 2009.

Number six in the historical list was staked out by the millionaire from the United States, Richard Garriott. The flight, which took place from October 12 to 24, 2008, cost him $ 30 million. Garriott not only rested on the ISS, but also engaged in scientific experiments, in particular, he grew protein crystals.

Former circus artist and owner of Cirque du Soleil Canadian Guy Laliberté closes the top 7 space tourists. According to various sources, he spent from $ 35 million to $ 40 million for the flight. He visited space from September 30 to October 11, 2009.

How do you like that, Elon Musk?

The flight of Jeff Bezos could force another billionaire, the founder of SpaceX Elon Musk, to decide on a trip into space, space expert, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics (RAC) Andrei Ionin told Izvestia

“If Bezos flies, I think Musk won’t sit still either. It will not fly suborbital on a competitor ship like Virgin Galactic or Blue Origin. But I do not exclude that in the near future he will go to the Crew Dragon, ”said Ionin.

In his opinion, Musk has not yet flown into space, not because he fears for his safety, but because he does not have time to prepare, given the SpaceX founder’s 100-hour workweek.

“For a flight into space, it is necessary to prepare for about six months in order to simply provide yourself with life on board a ship or station: food, hygiene and much more. So far, travel into space cannot be compared with a flight on an airplane due to the presence of overloads during launch and landing, the difference in the received dose of radiation, weightlessness and gravity, as well as a number of other distinctive factors, “the hero of Russia, pilot-cosmonaut told Izvestia Elena Serova.