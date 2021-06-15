STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl it won’t launch until early 2022, but we already have the requirements for PC, so you can start preparing your systems ahead of time.

Basically, these are demanding requirements, with a 6GB GTX 1060 or 8GB Radeon RX 580 as “minimum” cards, but things aren’t that crazy at the high end, as you’ll only need a Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB or a GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8 GB.

Of course, the STALKER 2 requirements may change between now and next April but, for now, here are the minimum and recommended PC specs:

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

Additional notes: SSD

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

Additional notes: SSD

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will arrive on PC and Xbox Series X / S on April 28, 2022.

