STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl it won’t launch until early 2022, but we already have the requirements for PC, so you can start preparing your systems ahead of time.
Basically, these are demanding requirements, with a 6GB GTX 1060 or 8GB Radeon RX 580 as “minimum” cards, but things aren’t that crazy at the high end, as you’ll only need a Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB or a GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8 GB.
Of course, the STALKER 2 requirements may change between now and next April but, for now, here are the minimum and recommended PC specs:
Minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional notes: SSD
Recommended Requirements:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB
- Storage: 150 GB available space
- Additional notes: SSD
STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will arrive on PC and Xbox Series X / S on April 28, 2022.
Source: Wccftech.
