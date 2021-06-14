The GSC Game World game has been one of the stars at the Xbox conference at E3 2021.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl was one of the most wanted to see games at the Xbox conference at E3. Its first gameplay has not disappointed and with the footage shown we were able to get a better idea of ​​what a game that its makers promise will bring us “hundreds of hours of adventures”. The radiation will do its thing in environments that will take away your hiccups due to their realism.

STALKER 2 has been one of the stars at the Xbox conference at E3It’s a game that will bring out the maximum performance to new technology and with the publication of the material we have also been able to know more details of the game, such as the requirements of STALKER 2 in its PC version. Through the official game file on Steam We have been able to know them and thus we can all get an idea of ​​the necessary equipment to move this open world and action FPS on compatible systems.

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

The STALKER 2 release date It is April 28, 2022, and in addition to PC it will also come to Xbox Series X | S as a temporary exclusive on consoles. If you feel like it, you can now reserve the special edition of the game, although for this you must have about $ 340 available.

