Tower defense title Orcs Must Die 3 will launch for PC via Steam, PlayStation and Xbox on 23rd July.

That’s almost exactly a year on from its original release as a timed-exclusive for Stadia, back in July 2020. The news was confirmed this evening, as part of the PC Gaming Show.

The latest game in the Orcs Must Die series features solo and co-op play, and a campaign set 25 years after that of Orcs Must Die 2. Clearly, you were not successful enough at getting rid of all those orcs last time around.