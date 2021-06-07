Google game streaming service Stadia will at last add support for Chromecast with Google TV, from 23rd June.

Other Android TV devices will also get Stadia support on the same date – the full list of officially supported screens and devices lies below.

Even if your telly isn’t on the list, you can “opt into experimental support” to play Stadia, though “not every Android TV OS device will work pefectly”, Google warns.

Stadia’s app will, as you might expect, become available via the Play Store and will support Stadia controllers and other compatible Bluetooth pads.

Newly supported devices will include: Chromecast with Google TV, Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G), Nvidia Shield TV, Nvidia Shield TV Pro, Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device, Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935 / 805 Series Android TVs, Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4.

Stadia had previously promised Chromecast with Google TV support in the first half of 2021. The £ 60 device first launched last September, and comprises a small dongle and remote.

Up until now, Stadia had required a computer, a TV with Chromecast Ultra or a compatible mobile device. You can also play Stadia via iPhone using the Safari app.

A couple dozen games are currently included in the Stadia Pro subscription, including Hitman 1, Resident Evil 7 and Trine 4. Alternatively, around 180 games are available to buy separately from the Stadia store.

Back in February, Google confirmed it was closing down the company’s internal game development program, just 14 months after Stadia’s high-profile launch.