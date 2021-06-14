The Misano round of the Supersport 300 world championship can certainly be defined as the rebirth of Ana Carrasco, who returned to dominate by climbing on the top step of the podium in Race 2 less than a year after the frightening accident in which she suffered a bad back injury . The Provec team rider savored the victory again by taking third position in the general classification, 30 points behind the leader Adrian Huertas, who instead won Race 1.

Race 1

In the very early stages of the race it is Bahattin Sofuoglu who takes the lead, only to end up in the gravel on the second lap due to a contact with Victor Steeman. However, the Turkish had already lost the leadership to Tom Booth-Amos and Hugo De Cancellis, who instead fought for the victory until the checkered flag.

However, Adrian Huertas wins, who wins the second success of the season and consolidates his leadership in the general classification. The Spaniard wins at the end of the battle for the first position that characterizes every race of the Supersport 300. The brawl saw Booth-Amos, second, and De Cancellis, third. Yuta Okaya instead remained at the foot of the podium passing under the checkered flag in fourth position, while Meikon Kawakami finished fifth, followed by Mirko Gennai, sixth.

Vincente Perez Selfa crossed the line in seventh position ahead of Bruno Ieraci, eighth, while Filippo Maria Palazzi and Victor Rodriguez Nunez closed the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively.

Race 2

In Race 1 she had set the fastest lap, demonstrating how ready she was to redeem herself and in Race 2 she imposed herself: Ana Carrasco returned to the top step of the podium after almost a year from the injury, at the end of a race in which he was able to take advantage of a mistake by Tom Booth-Amos. The Briton, in command in the final stages, ran into a mistake that led him to retreat to 17th position. The Spaniard was the first to pass under the checkered flag.

To complete the podium we find Meikon Kawakami, second, while in third position came Samuel Di Sora, on his first podium in Supersport 300. Gabriele Mastroluca remained in fourth position: the Italian had crossed the finish line in third position but was set back for exceeding the limits of the track. Behind him Dorren Loureiro closed, while Bahattin Sofuoglu, who started from pole, did not go beyond the sixth place finish.

Jeffrey Buis passed under the checkered flag in seventh position, ahead of Oliver Konig in eighth. To close the top 10 we find Victor Steeman and Adrian Huertas, ninth and tenth respectively. The latter maintains the leadership of the world championship with an advantage of only 7 points over Booth-Amos.