The electrification process of the range SsangYong takes another step forward. The Korean carmaker has announced that it has started production of the Korando e-Motion, the brand’s first 100% electric car: the first deliveries of this model in Europe are scheduled for the month of August. The new Korando e-Motion it is firmly based on the current Korando with heat engine, from which it differs only in a series of stylistic and aesthetic details.

Ssangyong workers, reduced wages to save the brand

But the electrified ambitions of SsangYong do not stop there: the Korean company is already working to develop a second 100% electric model. It will be a midsize SUV, currently called the J100, which will be launched in 2022 and which in all likelihood will debut as a successor to the large Musso SUV, which went out of production in 2005. With these two models a zero emissions, SsangYong hopes to get out of a difficult period: the Coronavirus pandemic and the crisis caused by the shortage of semiconductors have the speakers of the Korean brand have a severe test, which for some time has not sailed in too calm waters. Although Indian Mahindra saved SsangYong from a sad end in 2010, the Korean company had to declare bankruptcy in its motherland last year.