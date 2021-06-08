The UN war crimes tribunal has confirmed the life sentence of the Serbian ex-general Ratko Mladic. His guilt for the atrocities in the Bosnian war has been proven.

The Hague – It’s a historic verdict: almost 26 years after the Srebrenica genocide, the UN war crimes tribunal upheld the life sentence for Serbian ex-general Ratko Mladic. His guilt for the atrocities in the Bosnian war has been proven beyond doubt, the judges in The Hague ruled on Tuesday. In doing so, they followed the judgment of the first instance in 2017.

The 78-year-old Madlic is primarily associated with one image worldwide: a beefy man in combat suit, his hair shorn to the nearest millimeter, distributing chocolate to children, calming crying women. Only a little later, the same man will give the order to kill the fathers of these children. The men, sons, brothers of women. It is July 11, 1995, the Srebrenica genocide begins. Around 8,000 Muslim men and boys were murdered by Mladic’s men in the days that followed.

Srebrenica Genocide: Mladic imprisoned for life

The ex-general is one of the main perpetrators of the atrocities in the Bosnian War (1992-1995) with around 100,000 dead and millions displaced. The appeals court also saw his guilt as proven beyond any doubt. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars, as will his political companion. Former Serb leader Radovan Karadzic was sentenced to life imprisonment for the Srebrenica genocide in March 2019.

Chief Prosecutor Serge Brammertz welcomed the verdict on Tuesday and warned Mladic’s supporters: “It is time to accept the truth.” Mladic is one of the “most notorious war criminals in modern history”. US President Joe Biden spoke of a “historic judgment”. “It also strengthens our common determination to prevent future atrocities around the world.” EU Council President Charles Michel spoke of an important step towards justice for the victims.

Genocide trial in The Hague: Mladic only caught 16 years after the end of the war

Mladic was only caught in 2011 and handed over to the tribunal. 16 years after the end of the war. Like Karadzic, he became a symbol of horror for many victims and survivors. Demonstrators had gathered in the square in front of the court hours before the verdict was to be pronounced. “Justice for Bosnia” is written on some posters. “Today is a historic day,” said Munira Subasic, chairwoman of the “Mothers of Srebrenica”.

The goal of Mladic and Karadzic and others was an “ethnically pure Serbian state,” ruled the court. Their means: terrorizing the non-Serbian population up to and including murder. It was Mladic’s last appearance in court. Before the beginning of the meeting, he was dressed in a dark suit with a blue tie. He laughed and grimaced at the photographers, the corona protective mask loosely in hand. But while the verdict was being read out, he looked almost motionless in front of him. And when the judge found his Srebrenica guilty, he shook his head several times. When the verdict was passed, he was silent.

Srebrenica genocide: Mladic doesn’t see guilt

In the past few years, Mladic had often turned the meetings into a spectacle, molested the judges or simply ignored them. For him, the UN court was an instrument of Western powers. He had never seen guilt either. “I’m not a saint, I’m just a simple man,” he said in his closing remarks last year. “Fate enabled me to defend my country that was destroyed by Western powers.”

With this judgment, the last major international Srebrenica trial comes to an end. But until today the perpetrators are glorified, complained chief prosecutor Brammertz. Mladic should be condemned by all leading politicians worldwide. “His name must be put on the list of the worst and most barbaric characters in history.” (Dpa)

