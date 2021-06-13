The second day of E3 promises to leave us with abundant news and many surprises.

Follow the video game party on 3DGames, with new live streams to tell you about the news that Square Enix will present at its E3 2021 conference, in addition to all the announcements of the PC Gaming Show and the Warner Bros event, starring Back 4 Blood. Several hours of news, videos and surprises that we will inform you instantly, sharing with you a moment as special as the video game fair.

After the Xbox and Bethesda conference, Square Enix will be the first to appear in this streaming, with the promise of showing news from Babylon’s Fall, the latest from Platinum Games, as well as more details of Life is Strange: True Colors, news of Marvel’s Avengers, and a mysterious game of Eidos Montreal, authors of Deus Ex Human Revolution or Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Square Enix will be followed by Warner Bros, who will dedicate a stream to talk about Back 4 Blood, the new cooperative action game from the authors of Left 4 Dead, and more specifically, its PvP aspect. And to close this second day of E3, the now traditional PC Gaming Show, with plenty of news about upcoming PC releases. The numbers are surprising, since we are talking about more than 40 games. What surprises do you expect?

