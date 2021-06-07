ofMarkus Hofstetter shut down

A spontaneous short interview with an AfD politician turns into a disaster for ZDF. In it, the reporter counts the party as part of the “conservative majority”.

Magdeburg – The relationship between the public and the AfD is difficult. This was already evident after the state elections in Saxony and Brandenburg on September 1, 2019. In an interview, MDR presenter Wiebke Binder asked the Saxon CDU politician and today’s Eastern Commissioner Marco Wanderwitz how he felt about a possible cooperation between the CDU and AfD – where, according to the current status, a civil coalition in Saxony would be possible. From their point of view, a stable two-party coalition.

Heavy criticism followed. MDR editor-in-chief Torsten Peuker called it a slip of the tongue, for which he apologized.

ZDF interview with AfD candidate Kirchner: Reporter does not respond to accusations of agitation

Now the ZDF is confronted with a similar incident in the state election in Saxony-Anhalt on June 6, 2021. The focus of the event is Andreas Weise, ZDF studio manager in the state. After the first extrapolation, according to which the AfD came to 22.5 percent, he conducted a short interview with Oliver Kirchner, the AfD’s top candidate in Saxony-Anhalt. The reporter asked whether Kirchner, despite a result of over 20 percent, was disappointed that it was not enough for first place.

Kirchner’s answer was: “No, I am not disappointed, I have always focused on the fact that the country should and will vote conservatively. And it did. And I am quite satisfied with this 22.5 percent, because yes, let me tell you, we could not expect any positive surprises either. We were upset with agitation, we were partially hushed up for five years. “

Instead of going into the content of this answer, for example the accusation of agitation, Weise said: “There is a conservative majority in Saxony-Anhalt. But nobody would talk to you, the CDU rejected it. ”

Whirlwind about ZDF interview: on Twitter, anger erupts over reporters

With this, the ZDF man takes on a narrative from AfD politicians, namely that they are representatives of the center. The AfD regional association in Saxony-Anhalt, as in other federal states, is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and reported as a suspected right-wing extremist case.

The anger over this interview erupts on Twitter. “Journalist Andreas Weise considers the AFD to be conservative. Racists can just stand on both sides of the microphone, ”is one comment. “Disgusting, what the ZDF has to offer”, writes another user on the social network.

Another tweet reads: “What’s that supposed to mean ?!” Kircher presented himself “in a verbal radical way as a ‘victim of the media for 5 years’”, but the reporter had neither contradicted nor asked. “Are you crazy? Are narratives carried into the country from the right ?! ”

Whirlwind about the ZDF interview: There is still no reaction from the broadcaster

It is unclear whether it was the circumstances that prompted Mann to make such a statement. Because it was a spontaneous interview after the first extrapolation was announced. There have been no reactions from the ZDF reporter and the institute itself.

