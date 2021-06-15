Dubai (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched yesterday in its new season. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Emergency Management in Dubai, presented the participants in the campaign, to be the first donor during its season for this year, to motivate community members to participate in the campaign, and to enhance the values ​​of giving that characterize the people of the Emirates. . His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called for positive interaction and participation by donating blood, stressing the importance of this participation and its impact in saving patients and critical cases, based on social responsibility that requires solidarity in the success of humanitarian initiatives that are in the interest of members of society as a whole. The “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012 under the patronage of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness was the first blood donor at the moment of its launch, which contributed to the success and encouragement of community members to participate in the campaign since its first year, especially after His Highness emphasized the importance of the initiative by saying Donating blood is the best gift that a citizen and resident can give, as an expression of patriotism, especially since there are sick and injured people who need every drop of blood. The campaign is implemented in a strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation between Al-Ameen Service, Dubai Health Authority, and Emirates Today newspaper. Statistics from the Dubai Health Authority showed that the “My Blood is for My Country” campaign provided nearly 36,000 units of blood during the past nine years, which helped save the lives of 90,000 patients.