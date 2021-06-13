The regional school office for Umbria has launched an administrative investigation to verify the episode reported by the parent of a pupil of a school in Spoleto. This was announced by the Ministry of Education. The reference is to an alleged case of racism, in a middle school, in which a teacher would have defined a black student in front of the class ‘chimpanzees’. The Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi has also started investigations

“You have to isolate that chimpanzee, you don’t have to talk to him”

“We need to isolate that chimpanzee ‘, you don’t have to talk to him” would be the phrase attributed to a middle school teacher by the father. of a teenager born in North Africa who filed a complaint filed at the end of October and now the subject of an investigation by the Spoleto prosecutor’s office. The sentence would have been pronounced in the absence of the pupil and reported to him by his classmates.

The family: “It is not an isolated case”

According to the man, his son almost completely deserted the school year “because after such incidents he no longer wanted to go to school”. The parent wanted to make the complaint public, reporting the sentence on social media. In any case, according to the family, the episode would not be isolated.