The video game will be out soon for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

If you are fans of first person shooter gamesYou may have heard of Splitgate: Arena Warfare, a very fast shooter that is reminiscent in many ways of Halo, Quake and Portal. The title is a free to play which is currently available for PC and has a very dedicated community. Now, the game has announced that coming to consoles soon.

The video game of 1047 Games It was released in May 2019 for PC and in April 2020 it became a free to play game. Splitgate: Arena Warfare is coming out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on next July 27 and will maintain its status as a free video game. To celebrate this announcement, the studio shared a new trailer at IGN’s Summer of Gaming.

But this news is even better knowing that the video game will have cross game with PCs and consoles, as it will also have intergenerational play. This is great news, as the title servers are sure to see an increase in players. The videogame has very positive reviews on Steam and the 84% of users recommend the game, from more than 13,000 ratings.

This is another great announcement of the many that we are having these days with the Summer Game Fest and E3 2021.

