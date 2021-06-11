During the Netflix Geeked Week Another series based on a popular video game was announced on the platform. This time it’s up to Splinter cell get the adaptation treatment with a new animated series that promises us a mature tone with its first image.

Splinter cell is a popular stealth video game series. In these, you take control of Sam fisher, an agent of the antiterrorist agency ‘Third Echelon‘, whose mission is to prevent attacks by extremist groups against the USA.

A mature and animated Splinter Cell series.

In addition to informing us that the adaptation of Splinter cell will be animated, they also announced that the creator of the film series ‘John Wick‘, Derek Kolstad, will be an executive producer on the series. This news tells us that we could be facing an adaptation that will not only be mature but will also have impressive action scenes.

The series will be made in conjunction with Ubisoft, who are also already working with Netflix in a series of Far cry, so we can expect some continuity between the series and the games. We do not know if the series will adapt a game or tell a new story.

Now what Splinter cell joins the productions of Netflix, we are confident that it will be a very good adaptation as was the series of ‘Castlevania‘, especially with the influence of Kolstad. Now we can only wait for more news about the series that we will surely be watching until next year.

Hopefully with this new series there will be a renewed interest in the saga ‘Splinter Cell ‘ Y Ubisoft give us a new game. We haven’t seen a new game in the series since ‘Blacklist‘in 2013 and the truth is that we already miss getting into the stealthy shoes of Sam fisher.

