Netflix’s apparent mission to give every single video game in the universe the TV show treatment is continuing with three newly announced animated adaptations of Ubisoft properties: Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and unforgettable Far Cry 3 DLC, Blood Dragon.

A Splinter Cell animated adaptation was first rumors last July, but Ubisoft and Netflix have now made the official show. It’ll follows the adventures of iconic video game series protagonist Sam Fisher after he’s recruited to work for the NSA’s mysterious Echelon Division.

Expect black ops missions, stealth, and military tactics in a series that’s being written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad. That’s pretty much all Netflix has shared right now, other than this appropriately shadowy glimpse of Sam as he’ll appear in the show:

Sam Fisher in profile, patiently awaiting a new game.

We know even less about Netflix’s newly announced animated Far Cry adaptation, but that knowledge void has been filled by a deluge of information the Blood Dragon series.

It’s called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, and its 80-hued vaporware action is – according to series creator and writer Adi Shankar – inspired by the likes of “anime, Saturday morning cartoons, violent video games marketed to kids, pro wrestling, steel cage matches, cyberpunk dystopias “and the work of Paul Verhoeven and John Carpenter.

Captain Laserhawk unfolds in a parallel version of Earth where automation became widespread in the 1950s, causing social upheaval and mass unemployment. As 1992 arrives, massive tech company Eden promises all citizens Universal Basic Income, effectively turning itself into the economy, and quickly begins exerting social control via mass surveillance and big data.

At the heart of all this is new series protagonist Dolph Laserhawk, a cybernetically enhanced super soldier who escapes from the Eden army and decides to embark on one final heist before sailing off into the sunset with his boyfriend Alex.

Captain Laserhawk, known as Dolph to friends.

There’s no indication of when we might get to see any of these shows yet (or, indeed, any word on Netflix’s previously announced live-action and animated Assassin’s Creed adaptation), but hopefully more will be revealed soon.