It was in 2002 when Dreamworks introduced us to Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, an animated film that told the story of a rebellious horse on his way to becoming the leader of his herd. His inspiring message – without a doubt – was marked in the memory of millions of children around the world.

Now, almost twenty years later, the imposing stallion returns for a new adventure in Spirit: the indomitable, feature film that opens on Thursday June 10 in Mexico.

The voice cast of the film in Spanish is formed by Andrea Legarreta and her husband Erik Rubín, along with their daughters, Mia and Nina. In addition, Eiza González also appears as part of the cast, both for its English version and for its dubbing in our language.

In a recent interview with the Hoy program, the Rubín-Legarreta family shared their perspective on the legacy of the cinematographic work. “It is a divine movie. A beautiful message. Leave various teachings. (…) These characters are very different, they are not the typical main characters, they have many beautiful qualities and they are also very human, ”said Mía Rubín (Lucky Prescott), the married couple’s eldest daughter.

As for its premiere, Andrea Legarreta (Tía Cora) reflected -in an interview with El Universal- on Spirit as a good opportunity to resume the emotion that a project transmits on the big screen. “The cinema has moved us, it has filled us with joy, horror, fright. That they play with your emotions seems wonderful to me. Now, Knowing that it is going to be one of the first films where people are going to return to the cinema fascinates me ”.

What is Spirit about?

Lucky Prescott faces a big change when he leaves his big city life behind and moves to a small border town. However, everything takes a 180 ° turn when he meets a wild horse whom he names Spirit and with whom he forms a great bond of friendship.

However, the stallion herd is captured by a group of rustlers. Faced with this, the stubborn young man – with the support of his friends and his horses – embark on an epic adventure to free them.