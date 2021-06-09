Terror has its codes, like all genres, and the saga of The spell, with its creator James wan At the head, he knew how to move away from the grotesque, bloody and perverse Hollywood had fallen into to focus on fear as an evil presence, and not something merely atrocious.

The fear we feel is not the same as when we know that bodies are going to be cut, shredded or undone in a crazy and senseless way.

No. Fear is worse with The spell.

Tribute to “The exorcist”. The image is a clear reference to the classic by William Friedkin, from 1973. Photo WB

It is because of that immediacy that Wan has managed to convey to us with Ed and Lorraine Warren, who investigate paranormal events, but who are people like one.

Who knows why James Wan, the mastermind and director behind the first two The spell and creator of the saga of The game of fear, decided to jump out of the horror genre (he also made the first two of The night of the devil) to direct Aquaman and detach from The Conjuring 3.

He blurted out, but did not completely dissociate himself, since he imagined or wrote the story, but not the script, and is listed as one of the nine! producers of the third part of the saga.



Contortionist? No, little David is possessed. Photo WB

Real cases

The Warrens are called to solve cases that occurred – because they are based on real events, increasingly readapted to cinematographic language, it may be, but they happened.

And if there is something that attracts from the first second of the first The spell to date is that the Warrens, that marriage, are like any of us.

They talk and move like any neighbor, and when someone questions or asks about their chores, they respond with the same tone of voice with which they would ask for salt, more bread for the bread basket or the bill in a still life.



Patrick Wilson is Ed Warren, the demonologist. Photo WB

Of course, Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) has a gift, which is to see what others do not perceive, and in Spell 3: The Devil Made Me Do It she will have to be attentive to what happens to her demonologist husband Ed (Patrick Wilson).

Unlike the first two released in 2013 and 2016, the story does not begin in a haunted or haunted house, but the Warrens are, yes, in a house, but in the middle of an exorcism of a child.

That first scene of Spell 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, seems to ensure that Wan’s post to Michael Chaves (The curse of La Llorona) will not make you miss it.

But not.



Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) possesses the gift of having visions. Photo WB

With a treatment other than The spell 1 Y two -because it is not centralized in a single location, the story is like it opens up and in a certain way airs, but loses some cohesion, congruence-, the film, rather than sustained terror, rests -it is a way of deciding- on the investigations.

Why the demon that is freed from the little boy passes into the body of his sister’s boyfriend, who “forces” him to do what he does.

For example, stabbing 22 stabs at another young man who seemed to be having a good time with his girlfriend.



Instead of focusing on a haunted house, “Spell 3” goes for a devilish possession. Photo WB

If Ed and Lorraine always functioned as an oiled and grounded couple, loving, knowing and protecting each other, The Conjuring 3 It is almost like their love story.

In between exorcism, possessions, and satanic rituals, of course.



Director Michael Chaves (“The Curse of La Llorona”) among the protagonists. Photo WB

Ed and Lorraine Warren existed, and lived married for 61 years, until Ed died in 2006. Lorraine passed away two years ago.

If there is not Spell 4, the farewell is round, although the film precisely is not.

“Conjuration 3: The Devil Made Me Do It”

Good

Terror. USA, 2021. Original title: “The Conjuring: The Devil made Me Do It.” 112 ‘, SAM 13. From: Michael Chaves. With: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, John Noble. Premieres in: Mendoza, Salta, San Luis, Chubut, Entre Ríos, Corrientes, Jujuy, La Rioja, Tierra del Fuego, Río Negro, Misiones, Santiago del Estero, Ushuaia and Corrientes, Santa Cruz.