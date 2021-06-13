It could have been a tragedy, but thankfully it wasn’t. A motorist collided with a truck and rolled over in the Palermo neighborhood, but he was miraculously saved: he only suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred on the morning of this Sunday, at the intersection of Bonpland and Loyola streets. As reported by the channel All News, the driver of the vehicle he would have fallen asleep and hit the truck at full speed, so the car finished turned on the road.

Before the call of the neighbors after such a noise, SAME personnel and Firefighters approached the place. The driver of the car had to be assisted with minor injuries, so it was not necessary to transfer him to a health center.

While, police personnel interrupted traffic in the area, waiting for the vehicle to be removed from the street.

Hours before, a similar event had occurred in Almagro. when a woman had to be transferred to the Ramos Mejía Hospital after she crashed and overturned at the intersection of Rivadavia and Billinghurst avenues.

According to the latest report from the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), the number of fatalities from traffic accidents between January 1 and May 9, 2021 was 1,294, which gives an average of 10.03 deaths per day.

The 2020 report, for its part, indicates that 3,138 people died in road accidents, which marked an average of 8.5 daily deaths. Among the different types of users, motorcyclists were the most affected (1,395 deaths).

