Madrid (Union)

While football is considered a physical sport and chess is a mental sport, there are many similarities between them when it comes to technical plans and strategies. In both sports, it is essential to maintain focus, while the best players can anticipate the opponent’s moves in advance.

In the Spanish club Elche, the director of the youth academy of the club, Jorge Ravo, implemented a unique methodology that combines the basic elements of chess in the training system, and this distinctive feature brings the club an added value when reaching foreign markets, and the club explained: “In chess, there are different pieces and each one They occupy a position, they have limited potential to move to a new position, the same thing happens in football, there are different players with different jobs on the field.”

The Elche Youth Football Club program has a total of 23 teams, with around 400 players training under the supervision of coaches and technical directors in a family environment, led by Rafo, who has worked at world-leading clubs, such as Boca Juniors and Shakhtar Donetsk, and the academy has set ambitious goals, such as ensuring a high academic Quality uses advanced training methods; With the aim of creating global stars in the future.

Rafo and head of the sports psychology department at the club began searching for new educational tools to achieve these goals, hence the idea of ​​applying the game of chess.

Explaining the system created, Rafo said: “We have prepared a program called (Check and Target) to provide tools for both coaches and players on common tactical concepts, with the aim of developing tactical intelligence.”

He continued: “Football and chess are about processing information constantly under pressure, with great importance being given to making decisions with anticipation. Understanding what is happening in the game and understanding tactics is the key to getting ahead of the opponent. It is about occupying spaces, with the aim of surrounding and defeating the opponent.” To add an outside experience, the club reached out to chess guru Gustavo Gualdoni to help design common terminology across both domains, and he is now teaching players tactical concepts such as: proportion, creating space, diagonals, centering, changing direction, blocking, closing and supporting. In discussing one of the main lessons.

“In chess, it’s not about moving more to create more, it’s the same in football, it’s not about how many times you run, but how do you play smart?” Rafo added.

Rafo explained how the academy players responded to this initiative, and explained: “The surprise was the first response when we proposed this program. Few players knew a lot about chess, what they initially considered as a recreational activity that became seen as an educational tool, and a method of training that complements What they do on the field. Rafo noticed progress in the players’ ability to play chess, as well as football.

He said, “Through a pilot study, we also noticed an improvement in other psychological and cognitive abilities, such as levels of attention, decision-making, memory, anticipation, impulsivity, and problem-solving.” Before the launch of this program, only 10% of players knew how to play chess. Now, others have been taught the benefits of this mind game. “Chess stimulates creativity, imagination, and the ability to summarize and analyze, while it can also be useful in training memory,” Ravo added.

On the pitch, Rafo expects to see his tactics pay off in the heat of the moment, as players are able to tune in to crowd noise and other distractions to make critical decisions. “When you want the players to work not only on their creativity, but also on their ability to think for themselves,” he concluded. Solving a difficult situation by suggesting different tactical solutions, we see that the introduction of chess has led to an improvement in tactical thinking, and in the analysis of abstract situations that can be compared to the game.