Spanish authorities raised on Wednesday six to twelve years the minimum age after which a negative Covid-19 swab must be presented to enter the country.

“It is contemplated that children under 12 must be exempt of the requirement to undergo a test related travel to detect SARS-CoV-2 “, said the Official Gazette of the State, said that the measure applies from this Wednesday.

Spain will accept both tests PCR as antigens for those over twelve years of age.

The modification is in line with the recommendations of the European Commission that, to reactivate tourism, advised harmonize measures to which travelers within the European Union are subject.

In Italy, vaccination was opened to those over 12 years old last week, while in France the group between twelve and eighteen years old will be able to be immunized from June 15.

Spain plans to vaccinate young people from twelve to seventeen years before returning to schools in September.

On the other hand, the Spanish government will allow the road entrance since France persons presenting vaccination certificate or not being immunized, a PCR test or negative antigens.

To boost the tourism sector, fundamental to its economy and devastated by the pandemic, Spain opened its borders last Monday to all foreign tourists immunized for at least 14 days.

“All vaccinated people are welcome in our country, “said President Pedro Sanchez when he announced at the Tourism Fair in Madrid, those who have completed the vaccination against coronavirus can, starting Monday, to enter Spain without any other sanitary control or diagnostic test Covid or quarantine.

The good news for travelers with the full vaccination schedule, however, includes two requirements: having received the two doses of serum against Sars-Cov-2 -or the single dose in the case of the Janssen vaccine- approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Approved vaccines

Who were vaccinated with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen, Sinopharm or Sinovac-Coronavac they can travel to Spain without problem as long as they have received the last dose 14 days before setting foot on Spanish soil.

For the majority of Argentines, many of whom were vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V – not yet approved by the EMA or by the WHO – the Spanish flexibilities are not cause for joy, except for those who have a European passport. In those cases, you can travel and you do not need to have a residence abroad.

The measure excludes travelers from Brazil, India and South Africa due to the variants of the virus that developed in those countries and because of the complicated epidemiological situation they are experiencing.

Likewise, Spain, the second largest tourist destination in the world until the pandemic, began to issue the digital health certificate that will facilitate travel between the countries of the European Union, and that will enter into force throughout the block on July 1.

In Spain, the cumulative incidence of virus spread in the last 14 days is 117 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants. And 40 percent of the population received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

