Spain will organize the next summit of NATO leaders in 2022, as agreed by the leaders of the Atlantic Alliance at the summit held this Monday in Brussels.

Thus, it is included in the conclusions of the meeting, although it is expected that the details of the agreement will now be revealed by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, at a press conference.

Allied sources point out that the decision has been made after an informal process, without it having transpired that there are more candidates. In addition, it has been agreed that Lithuania will be the host in 2023, as had been advanced by its president, Gitanas Nauseda.

In recent days, government sources had confirmed Spain’s interest in hosting the summit next year, when it marks the 40th anniversary of its entry into the Atlantic Alliance.