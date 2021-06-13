Tomorrow he makes his debut in the Eurocup our selection. In this edition she will be one of the hosts and to play their first match will face Sweden, a rival that lacks great names but still it is still quite important. These are the data that you are most interested in knowing about the game:
MEETING INFORMATION
When is the Spain-Sweden? The duel will take place this Monday in June 2021, starting at 9:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is the Spain-Sweden? It will be played at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville, with a capacity for 60,000 spectators. The presence of about 18,000 followers is expected, 30% of the capacity
On which TV channel does Spain-Sweden broadcast? To be able to watch the game in Spain is easy, since the entire Euro is given by Mediaset. This meeting will be available on Telecinco. It will be broadcast in Mexico by Sky HD, in Argentina by DIRECTV Sports Argentina and in the United States by ESPN, futboTV, TUDN USA, ….
In Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and the other countries of South America they will have it in DIRECTV Sports of each one of them. In Brazil they have it on SporTV and Globo. In Costa Rica and the other Central American countries they will have it on Sky HD and ESPN Caribbean. You have all the programming here.
Where can I watch the Spain-Sweden online? For its broadcasting in streaming in Spain we will have MiTele Plus. In Mexico, on Blue To Go Video Everywhere, in Argentina on DIRECTV Play Deportes and in the United States on ESPN App, TUDN.com, UNIVISION Now, ….
In the other countries of South America they will have it on DIRECTV Play Deportes, Win Sports Plus, TNT Sports Go, and in Central America they will broadcast it on Blue To Go Video Everywhere
What was the last result between Spain and Sweden?
Sweden 1-1 Spain (10/15/2019)
LAST NEWS
Spain
– The Spanish team will try to recover the throne he lost at the 2016 French Eurocup after 8 years of free continental domination. Sweden is a good touchstone on the path of those of Luis Enrique, although starting as a local sit is always a plus point
– The last clash between both teams, which took place almost two years ago, was key for the Red. In the qualifying phase, a goal from Rodrigo in the discount put the final tie (1-1) and served to put in the national team in this euro
– In the concentration of the Spanish one of the news more alarming was the COVID outbreak that arose. Busquets tested positive and it will be low for the premiere, and Diego Llorente He also gave it but has recovered in time.
– Due to this, Luis Enrique decided to make a parallel bubble with new players and with part of the sub21. A sub21 that this Tuesday had to play instead of the absolute, the match they had against Lithuania. They thrashed (4-0).
Sweden
– A priori, Swedes should ‘fight’ with the selection of Poland for second place in the group, as they have a similar level. In the last edition of the Eurocup they were eliminated in first phase and without winning not a single match.
– In total, Sweden has faced 15 times to our national team, with a negative balance. Sum 7 losses, 5 draws and only 3 wins, with 17 goals in favor and 27 against.
– It is a rival that brings you good memories to Spain. In addition to the agonizing classification of which we spoke before, after a defeat in Swedish lands in 2006 (2-0), the national team spent almost 3 years without losing a game again. Was the prelude to the ‘Spain of tiki-taka’ … and Raúl’s last match as an international.
– The COVID that we said has ‘jumped’ in the selection also affects to the Swedes. Kulusevski, his great hope, and Svandberg, have been affected and will not be able to debut tomorrow. Ibrahimovic, the absolute legend of the Nordic country, misses the Eurocup due to injury.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Rodri, Koke, Thiago; Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo and Gerard Moreno
Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Danielson, Lindelof, Bengsston; Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Berg and Isak
FORECAST 90min
It is curious that the two teams that face tomorrow in Seville have had cases of COVID. We don’t know how that could affect each team, but they have plenty of resources to overcome. Spain in any case carries one of the best teams of the tournament, although the attack may fail something. It is superior to Sweden and also Nordics will not be able to count on Kulusevski by COVID, which reduces them a lot. The logical thing is a victory of the national team.
Spain 2-0 Sweden
Leave a Reply