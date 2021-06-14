21:54 Great first half of Spain, with dominance, play and good chances. Curiously, it was Sweden in a sporadic action that was about to get ahead. Providencial Llorente in Isak’s opportunity.

21:54 You can only ask Spain for one thing: the goal. Has done everything right. He has controlled, attacked, dominated and created chances. Luis Enrique asked for the ball and he has it, now it’s about getting it right against an ultra-defensive Sweden that can suffer physically in the second half.

21:53 Spain has curdled a very good first half where only the goal has been lacking. He has controlled the rhythm of the game, he has insisted, he has created chances and he has done something that has attracted attention, a great collective pressure at the exit of the ball from Sweden that has not let the rival breathe. And yet he got a huge scare in Isak’s only attack action, which ended with the ball off the post from Unai Simón. It will be necessary to insist on the second part, preparing the plays and looking for those spaces that are appearing.

21:53 Overwhelming dominance of La Roja, which has missed the goal again. As in the friendly against Portugal. With a possession greater than 80%, Luis Enrique’s men leave a good feeling. Sweden has barely emerged from its lair. Yes indeed. Isak has been able to overtake the Scandinavians. Dani Olmo for two occasions, Morata and Koke have had them for Spain

We are back in 15 minutes after a hectic first half at La Cartuja. What a great game !!

An old ad that showed Carl Lewis in high heels said that uncontrolled power is useless. The same has happened to Spain with possession until the avalanche of the last three minutes. Overwhelming superiority, but the best occasion was swedish. In fact, Morata’s, without detracting from Jordi Alba’s assistance, came in an unforced error by Danielson.

It will be a matter of insisting, the chances will come for sure, although you have to be careful with the cons of Sweden.

21:49BREAK: Absolute dominance of La Roja that has received a scare through Isak in the only one they have had. Very good Spain, which only lacks the goal, Morata had it … (0-0)

You cannot miss such a clear chance in a match of this level. And the problem for Morata is that the same thing happens many times. Rains, it pours.

21:44Min. 40:Isak has had it !!! A very clear chance that luckily did not end in a goal … we must not lose concentration.

21:41Min. 37: THE ONE THAT FAILED MORATA !!! Hand in hand in front of the Swedish goalkeeper who narrowly missed.

21:38Min. 36: Be careful, a ball that seemed safe has put Unai Simón in trouble, who did not want to complicate it and sent her to a corner. Well the Athletic goalkeeper.

Sweden has given up on raising the pressure line despite the fact that it has only threatened a certain danger when it has tried to prevent the comfortable exit of the ball from Spain from the defense. If you keep that plan, it will be very difficult to even disturb Unai. We will have to see how the physical endures as the game progresses.

Nothing to comment on Sweden, he has been planted behind and for now he is achieving his goal: not to fit in. Neither Forsberg nor Isak have yet been seen.21:34Min. 31: The ball will end up coming in, that’s for sure … what a great game La Roja is doing. ABSOLUTE CONTROL of the encounter. (0-0)

A curiosity: two footballers (Pedri and Marcos Llorente), heirs of Gordillo’s fallen stockings.

The grass is better than it looks from above, but begins to rise in some areas and it is not (far from it) the carpet promised by Luis Rubiales when the RFEF announced the change of Bilbao for Seville as headquarters.

21:31Min. 28: THE ONE THAT HAD KOKE !!!! This has been clearer than any, what a danger Jordi Alba has in the band …

Koke has reached this European Championship at his best. When it seemed that his career with the national team was darkening, he has convinced everyone.

Spain accumulates the 85% of ball possession at the start, with almost ten times more passes executed than Sweden and an efficiency in them superior to 90%.

The King also suffers on the field after the chances that Spain has had to get ahead. We have to keep going…

Fantastic pressure of Spain in the exit of the ball of Sweden. The Nordics do not have much time on the ball.

Spain has found a way to create danger in which it must insist, the lateral centers. In just two minutes he has had two arrivals in which the Swedish defense has been seen to suffer. For the rest, we have to be patient and elaborate the plays, because Sweden is very clear about the plan, hold back, look for a counter and make the game long so that Spain despairs and takes risks.

21:24Min. 21: The Swedes took advantage of the first throw-in in the opposite half to make a rehearsed play, but it ended in nothing. Spain does not suffer and that is always a good sign …

It seems that Sweden only has one goal: not conceding a goal. The monologue of Spain is tremendous. Luis Enrique’s team should not waste these minutes to open the scoring

Spain owns the game, with the ball controlled and weaving the net against Olson’s domains. By the way, stoppage of the Swedish goal to the header of Dani Olmo.

Luis Enrique does not believe the stop made by the Swedish goalkeeper, how important it would be to get ahead of us early on the scoreboard (0-0).

21:19Min. 15: UYYYYYY !!!! About to score Dani Olmo headlong after a magnificent center from Koke … what a paradon from Olsen …

It seems that Morata has come out today ready to make up for his performance in the last game against Portugal. It is being a headache for the Swedes.

As soon as the Slovenian referee whistled for the start, Pedri broke a record for precocity.Pedri, the youngest Spaniard in a great tournament

Spain has started out intense, with Marcos Llorente and Jordi Alba very active in the wings. Sweden, at the moment, does not want the ball. It seems that it will wait tucked behind and will look for some against.

21:14Min. 11: For now, Spain is dominating in all aspects of the game. Luis Enrique system: pressure after loss and recover the ball as soon as possible (0-0)

How beautiful is the return of the fans to the fields … “SPAIN, SPAIN!” it is heard in Seville.

The course is in good condition, but there are a couple of ‘burned’ areas. Nothing that should worry the national team, which clearly dominates Sweden in these initial moments.

21:09

Uyyyy, Dani Olmo has had the first in Spain. How did this start in the meantime Luis Enrique remember Bielsa sitting in a fridge watching the game.

Second corner for Spain !! La Roja has gone out to look for the goal from the beginning … what danger does Jordi Alba have

21:07

The first tactical detail: Laporte (left-handed) is the one who occupies the right side of the rear

21:06Min. 4: First corner for Spain after the first arrival of Luis Enrique’s team. Absolute dominance in these first minutes, what is expected.

21:0516,000 fans, 3,000 Swedes, dye La Cartuja Juanma Mallo tells it

Now yes!!! The game begins in La Cartuja, LA ROJA is already playing in Seville !! The game started a bit late due to a problem in one of the networks …

Faces of concentration on all players, the EURO is about to start for Spain!

20:56The match is about to begin !!! The anthem of Sweden and Spain is already playing in La Cartuja.

This is how La Cartuja stadium looks just a few minutes after starting … the players go out onto the pitch. Photo: Robert Basic.

10 minutes to start the journey of Spain in the Eurocup !!

Another of the sounded absences, Sergio Canales, wanted to wish the team luck through social networks.

20:40

As soon as the game starts, Pedri will be the youngest player to play a final match with Spain. But it is not an absolute brand; That is Ángel Zubieta (Galdakao, 1918-Buenos Aires, 1985), who made his debut for Spain in 1936 in a friendly against Czechoslovakia at 17 years and 284 days. He played two friendlies that year, before the Civil War broke out and he went into exile in South America.

Fun fact: goalkeeper Unai Simón will play his sixth match at La Cartuja this season, despite not being the home stadium of any team

20:33

The president of the Federation Luis Rubiales, how could it be otherwise, has accompanied and chatted with the players and the coaching staff before the game.

20:31

Beware of this that has been talked about a lot throughout the week: the heat will be a factor to take into account. At 8:25 p.m. the mercury marks 32 degrees, a small oven in which Spain should perform better than Sweden. In fact, the team has trained in Madrid with these temperatures, something that the Nordics only did yesterday. We will see how the physique of both teams responds.