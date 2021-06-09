The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), through its president, Alejandro Blanco, has reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the highest body to replace all the vaccines used by the Government of Pedro Sánchez to immunize the participants in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After several meetings with the IOC and Pfizer, the COE this Wednesday got the US pharmaceutical company to donate 3,888 doses of its vaccine to immunize a total of 1,940 people, including members of the Olympic and Paralympic families. In this way, the Spanish Government recovers the total of the doses provided to vaccinate the athletes who this summer will be part of the Spanish Olympic team at the Tokyo 2020 Games and, therefore, Spanish society will not see its vaccination process altered .

This is fantastic news. All the vaccines that the Spanish Government has allocated to the Olympic family will be replaced by the International Olympic Committee. Thanks to this agreement, we are not going to spend any vaccines from Spanish society, “congratulated Alejandro Blanco.

The agreement between the COE, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Culture and Sports to immunize the Olympic family, and which was presented on May 7 after several months of negotiations, was the result of the initiative by Alejandro Blanco for respecting both the athletes who are going to represent Spain and Japanese society.

The Armed Forces began to vaccinate Spanish athletes on May 17, and since Monday, June 7, the second dose has already been provided to achieve complete immunity.