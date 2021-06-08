In the Bulgarian tourist city par excellence, Varna, very special European Championships are held from Wednesday to Sunday, because they grant two Olympic places that still have to be pointed out: one, for the best group of those who have not yet achieved it; and another for the best of the gymnasts in the contest that is not classified. Spain will fight in both options to be with the two artistic in Tokyo.

Half of the expedition has traveled today, with the junior team and the two singles competing for the Games, Polina Berezina and Natalia García. The team, with the two exercises, five balls and five tapes, completes their tournament in one day, this Wednesday. Polina and Natalia, however, compete on Thursday, hoop and ball, and on Friday, clubs and ribbon, with the aim of being among the 24 best in the sum of the four devices to compete on Saturday in the general, which is the one that grants the Olympic square.

The senior team, with which Spain has won Olympic gold (Atlanta) and silver (Rio de Janeiro), has a complicated ballot after the withdrawal of the previous block to the complete one, and with Alejandra Quereda at the forefront of the new generation, with little time and limited international participation due to the health situation. Inés Bergua, Ana Arnau, Valeria Márquez, Mireia Martínezz, Nerea Moreno and Patricia Pérez, are the new members of this group who travels on Thursday to compete on Saturday, with the exercise of five balls and with the mixed arosm and clubs, and on the same day he will know if he goes to Tokyo, although the two apparatus finals close the European on Sunday.