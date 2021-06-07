Spain allows tourists to enter from Monday that certify that they have received a complete coronavirus vaccination. Also authorizes the docking of international cruise ships, with the same requirements: have complete immunization.

Among the essential requirements to be able to enter, vaccination must have been completed at least 14 days before arriving in the country.

Y not all vaccines are accepted. It can only be entered if the person received doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Janssen – authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) -, or the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac-Coronavac.

Not all vaccines are accepted for entry: Sputnik V is not among those accepted. Photo: EFE

As decided by the Spanish authorities, all passengers arriving in the country by air or sea They must complete a health control form before departure.

A procedure that can be performed through the web or the Spain Travel Health application; on the subject of vaccination, you must have a diagnostic test for coronavirus or recovery after having suffered the disease.

In the case of land borders, all persons over six years of age coming from countries or risk areas who arrive in Spain must have one of the aforementioned certifications.



Barcelona’s beaches hope to recover part of the tourism lost during the pandemic. Photo: Europa Press

Beyond the opening with a view to the summer season, Travelers arriving from Brazil, India and South Africa will not be able to enter Spain. These restrictions are due to the high incidence of Covid-19 variants in those countries.

In this period, Spain will put the digital green certificate to the test: a QR code agreed by the 27 countries of the EU, which guarantees that the tourist does not have coronavirus. Either because he is vaccinated, or because he has already gone through the disease.

Spanish regulations will support rapid antigen testing approved by the European Union as a diagnostic certificate, together with those of PCR.



Cruises are also authorized to enter Spain Photo: REUTERS

In addition, certificates with a negative result issued in the 48 hours prior to arrival in Spain will be valid; and in recovery, the validity will end after 180 days.

The certificates must be written in Spanish, English, French or German. And if this is not possible, the supporting document must be accompanied by a translation into Spanish made by an official body.

Reactivate tourism

With this lifting of restrictions, Spain hopes to be able to regain ground in the tourism sector, one of the most important in Europe.

From January to April this year, lost about 20 million foreign tourists compared to 2019, prior to the arrival of the pandemic, when almost 84 million visitors arrived in total.

The response of the maritime companies to the lifting of this was immediate and some have already included different Spanish ports in their Mediterranean itineraries this summer.

The end of the ban is accompanied by a series of measures that cruise ships must comply with. For example, not to exceed 70 or 75% of the maximum capacity.

Spain was the second receiving market for European cruise ships in 2019, with 10.8 million passengers: an increase of almost 49% compared to the previous year.

With information from EFE

AFG