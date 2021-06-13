Spain is presented in the Eurocup with the intention of winning again. Spain is always a favorite. Spain was a favorite since winning the silver medal of the Antwerp Olympic Games in 1920, since she was fourth in the world 1950 with the goal of Zarra and when I had only won the Euro 64, with that of Marcelino and the Gold in Barcelona 92, with both Kiko in the Camp Nou. And when we were the best in 2008 (goal by towers), 2010 (goal by Iniesta) and 2012 (with exhibition before Italy in the final) our favoritism increased to infinity. But Spain comes from three consecutive disappointments in the World Cup 2014, who arrived as a champion and did not pass the first phase, in the Euro 2016, who arrived as two-time champion and was eliminated in the second round by Italy, and in the World Cup 2018, who also fell in the second round before Russia. And with Luis Enrique already on the bench, he could not reach the end of the Nations League because it prevented him England and Croatia.

In this Euro 2020, which the pandemic has pushed to 2021, we are once again favorites. That does not change. And Luis Enrique accepts the challenge because he has blind faith in his block, a group of good kids and great footballers who have shown enormous human size and a formidable union after the positive of Busquets. We are favorites, but if it doesn’t go well there will be a fight. We are favorites, but it is not bad to remember where we come from. And that you can’t always win. ¡Aúpa Spain!