The Spanish team showed yesterday in its first match of the Eurocup that it has no options to aspire to the title. We already knew that Luis Enrique’s men had a serious problem generating danger and scoring goals, but they also showed clear defensive deficiencies, since only one Swedish player was able to score a goal on several occasions.
Let’s imagine for a moment that yesterday’s game instead of playing against Sweden, it would have been against France. While in the Nordic team the only one who could generate chances was Isak, and almost beat Unai Simón’s goal, in other national teams such as France there are several players capable of creating this danger. If Spain yesterday had had to defend Mbappé, Benzema and Griezmann, they would have conceded several goals. You don’t even have to go to the best national team in the world, other teams like Italy, Belgium or England that have proven to have talented footballers at the top, would have had no problem getting rid of the weak Spanish defense.
Spain suffers when they lose possession, and luckily they have players to keep control of the ball, but they are still inefficient when it comes to creating scoring chances. If at least they could change this, they would compensate for the lack of defensive solidity, since to an exchange of blows they could win if they score more than their rival. But La Roja has a serious problem to beat the goal of its rivals. Morata is winded, and the rest of the companions are not players who stand out for their scoring ability.
Faced with this situation, the only thing that would remain would be the possibility of holding matches until penalties and then entrust to luck, but there the great goalkeepers make the difference, and Unai Simón is not among the best goalkeepers in the tournament. Therefore, and unfortunately, it is not possible to be optimistic that the selection of Luis Enrique is immersed in the middle of a generational change, we will see if even so, interesting wickers can be obtained to grow in the face of the 2022 World Cup.
