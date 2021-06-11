The Copa América 2021 will start on June 13 with a Brazil against Peru. A match that will commemorate the last final of 2019. After several changes of venue that have led to change from Colombia to Argentina and from Argentina to Brazil, the competition will be played with the 10 teams that make up CONMEBOL. The coach Óscar Tabárez, for his part, confirmed the list of 26 players who will play the competition with Uruguay.

In the squad we found a surprise because Spain is the country that contributes the most players to the national team, where Atlético de Madrid is the club that contributes the most footballers. Uruguay and Italy would be the next countries.

THE LIST BY COUNTRIES

Spain

Atlético de Madrid : Luis Suárez, Giménez and Torreira.

: Luis Suárez, Giménez and Torreira. Barcelona : Araújo.

: Araújo. Real Madrid : Fede Valverde.

: Fede Valverde. Almeria: Brian Rodríguez.

Uruguay

National : Rochet, Ocampo and Camilo Cándido.

: Rochet, Ocampo and Camilo Cándido. Peñarol: Facundo Torres and Giovanni González.

Italy

Cagliari : Godín.

: Godín. Inter de Milan : Neighbour.

: Neighbour. Juventus : Bentancur.

: Bentancur. Fiorentina: Cáceres.

Brazil

Palmeiras : Vineyard.

: Vineyard. Flamengo: Arrascaeta.

Mexico

Santos Laguna : Gorriarán

: Gorriarán Blue Cross: Rodríguez.

England

Manchester United: Cavani

River plate: Nicolás de la Cruz.

