Spain have called up four players to take part in a parallel training bubble following captain Sergio Busquets’s positive COVID-19 test at the weekend, the national team said on Monday.

The new additions – Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United), Pablo Fornals (West Ham United), Carlos Soler (Valencia) and Brais Mendez (Celta Vigo) – will not stay at Spain’s Las Rozas training base or be involved with the rest of the preparations of the squad, who are currently isolating.

“As a provision to the possible consequences that could come from Sergio Busquets’s positive test, the coaching staff have decided to call up a group of four players to complement the training sessions over the next few days under the guidance of (manager) Luis Enrique in a parallel bubble, “said a statement.

Spain are due to face Lithuania in a friendly on Tuesday with their Under-21 squad, who have just finished playing in their own European Championship where they reached the semi-finals, and coach Luis de la Fuente stepping in to fill the gap left by the isolating senior set-up.

“Once the game with Lithuania has finished, a small group of players yet to be determined will join training in a similar fashion to the aforementioned new group.

“Their incorporation into the squad for Euro 2020 will depend on the results that come back over the next few days. “

Spain face Sweden in their Group E opener next Monday.