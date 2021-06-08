Space The United States will soon publish a report on more than 100 UFO sightings: These federally leaked videos raised questions

In a Reuters interview, Mick West, a non-fiction writer who specializes in conspiracies and deciphering pseudo-scientific claims, estimates that the report is unlikely to bring any significant new information.

The United States the Department of Defense Pentagon is expected to publish a report in June of more than 120 cases of detection of an unidentified flying object, the UFO.

According to Reuters, many of the findings are based on reports from the U.S. Navy. More than a year ago, the Navy released three short videos of unidentified targets from 2004 and 2015.

Thus, no official explanation has been found for the phenomena seen in the videos. In the eyes of believers on visits by extraterrestrial observers, the videos testified that the U.S. federal government had concealed information about the visits of space creatures.

Pentagon however, the forthcoming report does not mean that the United States is acknowledging the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Among other things The New York Times according to preliminary data, the report would state that the targets have still not been identified but there is also no direct indication that they were directed by the inhabitants of outer space.

Conspiracies and a non-fiction writer specializing in deconstructing pseudoscientific claims Mick West estimates in a Reuters interview that the report is unlikely to bring any significant new information.

“There may be evidence of foreign intruders in our airspace and how the military handles them today. But that information would be classified as secret. That’s not being told to the public because we don’t want our opponents to know about it, ”he said.

“I believe there are space beings somewhere in the big universe. However, I am skeptical that they would be here. And more specifically, I am skeptical that we would have evidence that they are here. ”

Flying objects have been studied in the United States in the past. In 1947, the U.S. Air Force launched a series of surveys investigating more than 12,000 alleged UFO sightings.

A natural explanation was found for most, although the cause of about 700 cases could not be determined. The project ended in 1969.

