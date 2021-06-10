Space The extended-time minicopter flew on Mars for the seventh time

An Ingenuity helicopter flew over a hundred yards south on the crater of Jezero on Tuesday. Perseverance also ATVs in the same direction.

Ingenuity helicopter soared into the thin atmosphere of Mars on Tuesday at 12.34 p.m. During Finnish time, the flight took place around seven in the evening.

The knee-high minicopter flew about 106 meters south of the place where it had landed on the sixth flight.

It remained at more than a hundred meters for nearly 63 seconds, air traffic control from the Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory reported on Twitter.

Nasa is published a map, showing the flight path of the helicopter.

The seventh flight was not the longest, neither in terms of time nor distance traveled. The sixth flight on May 22 took 140 seconds.

On the fourth flight on April 30, the helicopter moved 266 meters, says the website Space.com.

The 1.8-pound helicopter now continues south on Jezero Crater, as does the Perseverance ATV. The helicopter has not returned to its place of departure since the fourth flight.

Near Perseverance has moved a little over half a mile.

The minicopter landed in a whole new area for the second time. The helicopter was brought to Mars aboard a Persevarence landing on 18 February.

Chopper is already in the process of being extended, as only five flights were originally planned for it. In late May, however, air traffic control decided to continue the helicopter’s flight program.

Persevarance followed and assisted the first five flights in communication, but now it is focused on its main mission.

The ATV examines the rocks of Mars and their composition and looks for signs of primitive life.

Of course, a helicopter can help here. It can explore routes suitable for the ATV from above. Ingenuity might also find points of interest for Perseverance’s cameras and other devices.

Minicopter the flights seemed to become routine after the first five flights. Sixth flight however, was capricious on May 22nd.

The helicopter programs were disrupted 54 seconds after departure. It interrupted the transmission of helicopter navigation camera images.

The confusion also disrupted the data that sustained the helicopter’s flight. This led to constant repairs to the flight. The helicopter momentarily rocked at an angle of more than 20 degrees.

Eventually, it landed safely about five feet from the planned point.