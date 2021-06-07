Space Jeff Bezos will fly into space next month on his rocket company’s first manned flight

Seats are being auctioned for the Bezos Blue Origin spaceflight. Currently, the highest bid is $ 2.8 million, or about $ 2.3 million.

Ecommerce giant Founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos will fly into space next month on the first manned spaceflight of its rocket company Blue Origin, news agency Reuters and the British broadcaster say BBC.

One of the richest billionaires in the world announced his upcoming space flight on Instagram.

“Ever since I was five, I’ve dreamed of traveling into space. On July 20, I will embark on that journey with my brother, ”he wrote to his followers.

Last month, Blue Origin launched an auction for the company’s first civilian spaceflight. Bezos and his brother join the flight with the winners of the auction.

The company according to the first round of the auction received more than 5,200 bids from 136 countries. However, the company has not disclosed how much the doors of the New Shepard ship opened to the first space tourist.

The second round of the auction is currently underway, with a maximum bid of $ 2.8 million, or about $ 2.3 million.

New Shepard is designed to carry six passengers more than 100 kilometers above the ground, Reuters says.

According to preliminary data, on the flight you can experience a state of gravity and look at the ground from space for a couple of minutes. Overall, the trip is estimated to take about 11 minutes from departure to landing.

Blue Origin is competing for commercial space conquest, among other things Richard Bransonin Virgin Galactic and Elon Muskin With Space X.