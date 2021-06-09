Space jam 2 will bring the real world together with the cartoon world to offer the ‘game of the century’, starring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes. After 25 years from the first installment, the sequel promises to take the show to a new level.

Certainly, expectations are high considering the cultural impact its predecessor had. After the first trailer and several promotional images, Warner Bros released the second official trailer for the film directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

Watch the second trailer for Space Jam 2 here

Space jam 2 – official synopsis

According to the synopsis, the athlete and his son visit Warner Bros Studios, but are trapped in their fictional world. To save his little one and win an epic basketball game, the athlete will have the support of the Looney Tunes.

On this occasion, the favorite cartoons of the small screen will face new enemies: the Goons. As seen in the first trailer, they will be the biggest obstacle along with the villain Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle).

Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Space jam 2 – release date

Production began filming in 2018 and ended on September 14, 2019. After the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros decided to schedule the release date for July 16, 2021 in theaters and HBO Max.