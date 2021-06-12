Days ago, Space jam: a new legacy released a second trailer in which we had a new sample of the CGI version of the Tune Squad. Now, Warner Bros has released a new poster for the long-awaited sequel.

The image was shared through the film’s official Twitter account and showed us LeBron James in his full uniform alongside classic 2D versions of the gang of Los Angeles. Looney tunes, formed by Bunny (Eric Bauza), Speedy Gonzales (Gabriel Iglesias) and Lola Bunny (Zendaya).

New poster for Space jam: a new legacy. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is Space Jam 2 about?

The plot begins with NBA superstar LeBron James and his son. They both set out on a trip to Warner Bros Studios. However, they are accidentally trapped in a world that contains all their stories and characters. Said reality — by the way — is under the control of a powerful and flawed force called AI G (played by Don Cheadle).

With the help of Bugs Bunny, the athlete must travel a never before imagined place, filled with scenes and iconic movie cartoons, while recruiting the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now, to get back home, they have to unravel the villain’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against super digital versions of the biggest stars in the NBA and WNBA.

In addition, according to what is shared by specialized media, this new era of animated feature film would have a different approach from its original, given that – unlike Michael Jordan – family ties are prioritized in LeBron’s version.

When is Space Jam 2 released?

Space Jam: a new legacy is scheduled to premiere this July 16, both in theaters and on HBO Max (at no extra cost to the monthly subscription). However, its arrival on the platform will take place 31 days after its arrival on the big screen, at least in the United States.