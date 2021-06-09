A few days ago ESPN released a new preview of Space Jam: a new legacy. This material brought us closer, through an interview format, to how the characters will look in the feature film. Likewise, the clip – just over 6 minutes long – generated polarized opinions among the public due to the Zendaya’s voice performance for Lola Bunny.

Space Jam: A New Legacy. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

However, things continued their course and now we have a new update. Entertainment Weekly (EW) has shared exclusive images of the highly anticipated animated film.

Although we already had a preview of some of the animated characters – and of Lebron James-, now we can appreciate a more sporty version of La abuelita.

Space Jam: A New Legacy. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

In the second photograph you can see Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, Porky, the rooster Claudio, Lola Bunny, the coyote and Sam Whiskers, all with a genuine expression of astonishment, as a reaction —probably— to seeing the risky photo of lovely old lady. This is reported by EW.

Space Jam: A New Legacy. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is Space Jam 2 about?

As the writer and screenwriter Ben Mekler has leaked, the plot begins with NBA superstar LeBron James and his son. They both set out on a journey to Warner Bros Studios. However, they are accidentally trapped in a world that contains all the Warner Bros stories and characters, which – incidentally – is under the control of a powerful and flawed force called AI G (played by Don Cheadle).

With the help of Bugs Bunny, James must travel a place never before imagined, filled with scenes and iconic movie cartoons, while recruiting the Looney tunes to rescue his lost son. Now, to return home, the jock and the Tunes have to unravel AI G’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against super digital versions of the biggest stars in the NBA and WNBA while everyone watches.

When is Space Jam 2 released?

Space Jam: a new legacy is slated to hit theaters this July 16. In addition, will be available through HBO Max at no extra cost to the monthly subscription. However, its arrival on the platform will take place 31 days after its arrival on the big screen, at least in the United States.